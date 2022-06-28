Iran appeals court confirms 8-year sentence for jailed Frenchman Benjamin Brière, lawyer says

A woman holds a photo of Benjamin Brière, a Frenchman detained in Iran, during a rally in Paris on January 8, 2022.

An Iranian appeals court has confirmed an eight-year, eight-month sentence for jailed French national Benjamin Brière on spying charges, one of his Iranian lawyers, Saeid Dehghan, tweeted on Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

The Frenchman was arrested in Iran in May 2020 after flying a helicam – a remote-controlled mini-helicopter used to obtain aerial or motion images – in the desert near the border with Turkmenistan.

He was sentenced on January 25.

Brière, who was 36 years old at the time of his sentencing, has consistently denied any wrongdoing and France has called on Iran to release him.

>> Loved ones fear for Frenchman detained in Iran for 'spying'

The ruling comes at a sensitive time as the US and Iran resumed indirect talks in Qatar in an effort to break an impasse over how to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, including France.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe