'World's hottest city' wilts under scorching Pakistan heatwaves

ON THE GROUND

Blistering heat combined with high humidity make life almost unbearable for residents of Pakistan's Jacobabad.

Pakistan and its 220 million inhabitants lie on the front line of the climate emergency, pummeled by blistering heatwaves. The country is home to one of the world's hottest cities: Jacobabad.

The Pakistani city has recorded very high temperatures for several years. But this year, it saw up to 51 degrees Celsuis at the peak of the latest heatwave in May, an all-time record. Local residents have to cope with scorching heat while living in dire poverty.

Our correspondents Shahzaib Wahlah and Sonia Ghezali sent us this report from one of the hottest places on the planet.

Click on the player above to watch their report.

