ON THE GROUND

'World's hottest city' wilts under scorching Pakistan heatwaves

Issued on:

Blistering heat combined with high humidity make life almost unbearable for residents of Pakistan's Jacobabad.
Blistering heat combined with high humidity make life almost unbearable for residents of Pakistan's Jacobabad. © FRANCE 24 screen grab
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

Pakistan and its 220 million inhabitants lie on the front line of the climate emergency, pummeled by blistering heatwaves. The country is home to one of the world's hottest cities: Jacobabad.

Advertising

The Pakistani city has recorded very high temperatures for several years. But this year, it saw up to 51 degrees Celsuis at the peak of the latest heatwave in May, an all-time record. Local residents have to cope with scorching heat while living in dire poverty.

Our correspondents Shahzaib Wahlah and Sonia Ghezali sent us this report from one of the hottest places on the planet.

Click on the player above to watch their report.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN