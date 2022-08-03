Sri Lanka to restart bailout talks with IMF in August, president says

Dinesh Gunawardena is sworn in as the new prime minister before President Ranil Wickremesinghe, amid the country's economic crisis and the outbreak of protests, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 22, 2022.

Sri Lanka's new President Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Wednesday that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package would restart in August, as the country wrestles with its worst economic crisis in decades.

"We are confident of successfully completing discussions," Wickremesinghe said in a speech, in which he also called on lawmakers to come together to form an all-party government. Wickremesinghe took office last month after his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled the country and then quit following mass protests over his mishandling of the economy.

