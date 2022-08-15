Afghan embassy in Paris carries on despite Taliban rule

PORTRAITS OF AFGHAN REFUGEES (5/5)

A year after the US withdrew from Afghanistan, swiftly followed by the Taliban's takeover, business is still happening in the country's embassy in Paris.

The Afghan embassy is still up and running in Paris, with diplomats from the previous Republic carrying on their jobs there, as the international community does not recognise the Taliban as the legitimate government of Afghanistan. FRANCE 24 reports.

Paris's 16th district is home to many foreign embassies, including Afghanistan's. One year on from the fall of Kabul, it is continuing its diplomatic service in France. This is despite the Afghan ambassador Mohammad Homayoon Azizi having been stateless since last August, since the Taliban is still not recognised as an official government.

"As a representative of Afghanistan and the people of Afghanistan, we came here and we were accepted by the French government as a legitimate ambassador. And still there is no legitimate government in Afghanistan," Azizi said.

The embassy helps Afghan nationals in France, providing them with necessary papers to make their homes there. But the understaffed embassy is finding it difficult to face an influx in requests.

"Currently Afghanistan is like a big prison, but even in the prison, the prisoners have some rights," Azizi said. "But in Afghansitan the people, the population don't have the rights of even a prisoner."

