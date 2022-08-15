Afghan soldiers who sought refuge in the US dream of taking their country back

A screen grab from France 24's report on Afghan soldiers who escaped to the US after their country fell to the Taliban.

Monday marked the first anniversary of the fall of Kabul and the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan. A year ago, when the Afghan government collapsed and President Achraf Ghani fled, the future of Afghanistan was plunged into uncertainty.

The Afghan army took the world by surprise as it failed to defend the capital city. Tens of thousands of Afghan soldiers and their families were forced into exile. Our correspondents Matthieu Mabin and Fanny Allard went to meet some of them, now living near Washington DC. They refuse to accept defeat and continue to hope that one day they will take their country back from the Taliban.

