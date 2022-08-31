UN warns of possible 'crimes against humanity' in Xinjiang

CHINA UIGHURS

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, on November 3, 2021.

The United Nations warned Wednesday of possible "crimes against humanity" in China's Xinjiang region, in a long-delayed report released just minutes before UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet left her post.

"The extent of arbitrary and discriminatory detention of members of Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim groups, pursuant to law and policy, in context of restrictions and deprivation more generally of fundamental rights enjoyed individually and collectively, may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity," the report said.

The UN also warned that allegations of patterns of torture and forced medical treatment in China's Xinjiang region were "credible", insisting the situation there required "urgent" international attention.

"Allegations of patterns of torture or ill-treatment, including forced medical treatment and adverse conditions of detention, are credible," the UN rights office said in a long-delayed report, insisting that the situation in the region "requires urgent attention by the government, the United Nations intergovernmental bodies and human rights system, as well as the international community more broadly."

Bachelet, who ended her term as UN rights chief Wednesday amid controversy over her handling of alleged violations in Xinjiang, said her pursuit of dialogue did not equate to condoning abuse.

"Dialogue and expanding my understanding doesn't mean condoning, overlooking or turning a blind eye. And it doesn't exclude speaking out," Bachelet said in an email sent to AFP.

