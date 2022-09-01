Pakistan flood victims struggle to access emergency relief

ON THE GROUND

While international aid has begun arriving in flood-devastated Pakistan, residents of the badly affected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the north are struggling to access the aid. A FRANCE 24 team reporting from the Hassanabad district found women and children unable to elbow out the young and strong desperate to reach much-needed relief supplies.

At a camp in the Hassanabad district of Pakistan’s northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Mukhtar Bibi is despondent.

The mother of seven was forced to flee her home after the recent devastating floods in Pakistan killed more than 1,000 people and plunged a third of the country under water, according to Pakistani officials.

International aid has started arriving in the impoverished South Asian nation. But at the camp, Bibi never managed to reach volunteers distributing emergency food packages to the crush of desperate flood victims.

"I'm very hungry, I haven't eaten anything since this morning. I thought I could at least get a packet of cookies, but there are only men and they push us away. I have six daughters and a young son. We are forced to live in these humiliating conditions," said Bibi.

