Several people killed as gunmen open fire at shrine in Iran’s Shiraz

Gunmen opened fire at the Shah Cheragh in Shiraz in southern Iran, on October 26, 2022.

At least 13 people were killed and several others were injured when gunmen on Wednesday opened fire at a Shiite Muslim shrine in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, state media reported.

Advertising Read more

State TV, which put the death toll at 13, blamed the attack on “takfiris,” a term that refers to Sunni Muslim extremists who have targeted the country’s Shiite majority in the past.

State news agency IRNA, meanwhile, reported that as many as 15 people had been killed in the attack which took place at the Shah Cheragh mosque, the second holiest site in Iran.

Citing witnesses, IRNA said the attackers were in a car and shot at pilgrims and staff at the entrance of the shrine. It said police had arrested two of the three suspects and were now looking for the third.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said several women and children were among the dead.

Iranian news website Nour, which is considered to be close to the Supreme National Security Council, reported that the attackers were foreign nationals, without elaborating.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP, REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe