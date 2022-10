Slideshow

In pictures: Shock, grief following South Korea's Halloween tragedy

A shoe and a plastic halloween pumpkin are pictured at the scene where a stampede during Halloween festivities killed and injured over 150 people in the popular Itaewon district in Seoul, South Korea, October 30, 2022. © Yonhap, Reuters

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 2 min

South Korea is in shock after at least 150 people, mostly young revellers in costumes, died on Saturday night in a massive stampede during Halloween festivities in Itaewon, a central Seoul district known for its nightlife.