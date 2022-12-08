Iran executes first known prisoner detained in Mahsa Amini protests

The protests, which began as an outcry against Iran's morality police, have expanded into one of the most serious challenges to Iran's theocracy since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran said Thursday it executed a prisoner convicted for a crime allegedly committed during the country's ongoing nationwide protests, the first such death penalty carried out by Tehran.

The execution comes as other detainees also face a possible death penalty for their involvement in the protests, which began first as an outcry against Iran's morality police and have expanded into one of the most serious challenges to Iran's theocracy since its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Activists warn others could be put to death as well soon since prosecutors say at least seven people so far have received death sentences over their involvement in the demonstrations.

The “execution of #MohsenShekari must be me with STRONG reactions otherwise we will be facing daily executions of protesters,” wrote Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of the Oslo-based activist group Iran Human Rights. “This execution must have rapid practical consequences internationally.”

Execution of #MohsenShekari must be me with STRONG reactions otherwise we will be facing daily executions of protesters. This execution must have rapid practical consequences internationally #StopExecutionsInIran #IranProtests2022 — Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam (@iranhr) December 8, 2022

Iran's Mizan news agency reported the execution. It accused the man of blocking a street and attacking a security force member with a machete in Tehran.

The Mizan news agency, run by the country's judiciary, identified the executed man as Mohsen Shekari. It said he had been convicted in Tehran's Revolutionary Court, which typically holds closed-door cases that have been internationally criticized in other cases.

He was only 23 years old. This morning, just before sunrise, the Islamist regime in Iran executed #MohsenShekari, a protester they had arrested in #Tehran



Mohsen gave his life for freedom. He wanted a normal life. One more brave soul killed by this bloody regime#IranRevolution pic.twitter.com/SapAcpeiqp — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) December 8, 2022

Mizan said Shekari had been arrested Sept. 25, then convicted Nov. 20 on the charge of "moharebeh," a Farsi word meaning “waging war against God.” That charge has been levied against others in the decades since 1979 and carries the death penalty.

Execution 'will not suffocate the will for freedom'

Iran has been rocked by protests since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the country's morality police.

Western leaders were quick to condemn the execution, which Germany's top diplomat said would not "suffocate the will for freedom".

"The Iranian regime's contempt for human life is boundless," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock tweeted, slamming what she called a "perfidious summary trial".

"This execution comes on top of other serious and unacceptable violations," added a spokeswoman for the French foreign ministry, condemning the executions in the "strongest terms".

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

