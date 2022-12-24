'Overwhelmed': China's stretched health system grapples with soaring Covid cases

ON THE GROUND

Chinese hospitals are grappling with soaring Covid cases after the reversal of the restrictive "zero-Covid" policy.

Over the past few days, the emergency rooms of Shanghai hospitals have been overwhelmed as coronavirus cases soar after the Chinese Communist Party reversed its restrictive "zero-Covid" policy. Official estimates indicate that some 250 million people, almost a fifth of the Chinese population, caught Covid in the first 20 days of December. FRANCE 24 reports.

Outside one Shanghai hospital, one woman didn't know where to take her sick husband. "I have no strength left; his fever won't go down," she said. "We can't stay here; there are no beds. There are very few doctors in this hospital and they're overwhelmed." Staff have had to convert corridors into treatment rooms to squeeze in as many Covid patients as possible.

