Cold temperatures and dense fog bring chaos to Delhi, northern India

New Delhi residents grapple with thick fog and a cold wave on January 9, 2023.

Heavy fog coupled with a protracted cold wave forced authorities in New Delhi to ground flights and defer school reopenings on Monday as visibility dropped sharply in the Indian capital and cars drove with their hazard lights on. FRANCE 24's Navodita Kumari reports.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast "dense to very dense fog conditions" over many parts of Delhi and northern and eastern states, such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, until Tuesday. It warned that air, road and train traffic could be affected and people could suffer from lung-related health problems.

