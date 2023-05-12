Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan granted bail after arrest cancelled

Policemen escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) as he arrives at the high court in Islamabad on May 12, 2023.

A Pakistani court ordered former Prime Minister Imran Khan's release on bail for two weeks, his lawyer said on Friday, following an arrest that sparked deadly unrest in the nuclear-armed nation.

The arrest, ruled "invalid and unlawful" by the Supreme Court a day earlier, fuelled instability in the nation of 220 million at a time of economic crisis, with record inflation, anaemic growth and delayed IMF funding.

Khan arrived amid tight security at the court in Islamabad on Friday as his supporters clashed with police elsewhere in the capital, broadcaster Geo TV reported.

"The court has given a two-week bail," Khan's lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, told reporters.

Nearly 2,000 people have been arrested for violence since Khan's detention on Tuesday and at least eight have been killed.

Khan arrived amid tight security at the court on Friday as his supporters clashed with police elsewhere in the capital, where a police van was also set ablaze, broadcaster Geo TV reported.

Khan, wearing dark glasses and dressed in a sky blue shalwar kameez - the loose shirt and trousers popular in Pakistan - and a dark waistcoat, walked into the court surrounded by lawyers and security forces, TV footage showed.

He was seen in footage waving at cameras and making a victory sign with his fingers as he walked into the court.

