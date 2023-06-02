Iran frees one Danish, two Austrian-Iranian citizens after Oman mediation

Iran on Friday released one Danish and two Austrian-Iranian citizens it had been holding after mediation by Oman, and they are being flown to Belgium, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said.

The Iranian flag displayed in front of the International Centre building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria on May 24, 2021. © Florian Schroetter, AP

Text by: NEWS WIRES