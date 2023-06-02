Iran frees one Danish, two Austrian-Iranian citizens after Oman mediation

Iran on Friday released one Danish and two Austrian-Iranian citizens it had been holding after mediation by Oman, and they are being flown to Belgium, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said.

Issued on:

The Iranian flag displayed in front of the International Centre building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria on May 24, 2021.
The Iranian flag displayed in front of the International Centre building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, Austria on May 24, 2021. © Florian Schroetter, AP
Text by: NEWS WIRES
Advertising

He added that he had informed the governments of Denmark and Austria of the release, which came a week after Tehran freed a Belgian aid worker in exchange for an Iranian diplomat who was convicted on terrorism charges.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

Read more on related topics: