Blinken to meet top Chinese diplomat at ASEAN summit

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on Thursday as officials gather in Indonesia for ASEAN meetings, the State Department said in announcing the latest in series of interactions between the rival superpowers.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at Helsinki City Hall, in Helsinki, Finland on June 2, 2023. © Lethikuva, Reuters

Text by: NEWS WIRES

Wang is representing China at the Jakarta meetings involving the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and partner countries after Beijing said Foreign Minister Qin Gang would not attend due to health reasons. (REUTERS)