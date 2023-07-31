EU ready to strengthen cooperation with Philippines on maritime security

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday the European Union was ready to strengthen cooperation with the Philippines on maritime security.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a press conference at the summit between European Union leaders and leaders of the CELAC group of Latin American and Caribbean states, in Brussels, Belgium July 18, 2023.

Advertising Read more

She was speaking after a meeting with Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila.

"We are ready to strengthen the cooperation with the Philippines on maritime security in the region by sharing information, conducting threat assessment and building the capacity of your coast guard," she said in a joint statement with Marcos.

The Philippines is a fulcrum of the geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China, with its maritime territory encompassing part of the South China Sea, a strategic and resource-rich waterway over which China also claims sovereignty.

The leaders also discussed relaunching negotiations for a free trade agreement and the Southeast Asian country's energy transition.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe