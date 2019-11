Alibaba confirms Hong Kong IPO

BUSINESS DAILY FRANCE 24

By: Bryan QUINN

Calling it a "vote of confidence" amid increasingly violent pro-democracy protests, China's top e-commerce firm, Alibaba, plans to float some $13 billion in shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Also, Washington and Beijing inch closer to a trade deal, and the studio behind the "Baby Shark" phenomenon hopes to catch lightning in a bottle for the second time.