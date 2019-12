Saudi Aramco becomes world's most valuable public company

The oil giant Saudi Aramco has become the world's most valuable publicly-listed company, after its shares jumped 10 percent on its first day of trading in Riyadh. It had already raised more than $25 billion in a pre-sale of its stock. Also today, we look at the new US-Mexico-Canada trade deal, signed after changes were demanded by Democrats in the US House of Representatives.