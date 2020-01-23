Davos Debate: Tackling the digital tax dilemma

THE DEBATE © FRANCE 24

As the United States and France agree to a truce in their dispute over the French tax on big digital companies, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire joins a special FRANCE 24 debate from the World Economic Forum in Davos on how the international rulebook on this issue needs to be overhauled. Can a new global plan on how best to tax the digital economy succeed, without sparking a trade war?

Advertising FRANCE 24’s business editor Stephen Carroll discusses the moral and practical issues at stake with French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria, Transparency International chief Delia Ferreira Rubio and Columbia Law School professor Katharina Pistor. Watch our Debate live starting at 19:10 Paris time (18:10 GMT).

