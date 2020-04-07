People & Profit

How are small businesses dealing with the coronavirus shutdown?

Businesses around the world are having to make difficult decisions because of the lockdown measures imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Those running small businesses are having to overhaul operations and face harsh financial realities, often in spite of government support. The French government says that no firm should go bankrupt because of coronavirus and is offering financial help. But is it enough? FRANCE 24 has been speaking to three Paris-based entrepreneurs about how their businesses have been affected by the pandemic and resulting lockdown.