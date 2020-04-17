The Interview

IMF's Kristalina Georgieva tells FRANCE 24 some eventual debt forgiveness is not off the table

IMF Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks to FRANCE 24's Georja Calvin-Smith. © FRANCE 24 screengrab

There's been a massive international effort to shore up Africa’s ability to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. The continent is expected to pay a devastating economic toll in the fightback. Lenders have come up with US$57 billion in loans and grants to help with the immediate impact of the crisis. International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva tells Georja Calvin-Smith that some eventual debt forgiveness is not off the table.