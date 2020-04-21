Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#FranceLockdown
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
The Interview

'This may be a black April for the oil market,' IEA chief tells FRANCE 24

Issued on: Modified:

THE INTERVIEW
THE INTERVIEW © FRANCE 24
By: Simon HARDING

As oil prices hit record lows, FRANCE 24 spoke to Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency. Amid the coronavirus crisis, demand for oil has slumped and oversupply has led to massive storage issues. The price of US oil plunged below zero for the first time ever on Monday, while the price of UK oil fell to an 18-year low this Tuesday. Birol warned of a "black April" for the oil market but expressed hope for a recovery in demand from June as lockdown measures are eased. He also said he expected oil producers to cut supply.

Advertising

>> Oil prices crash through the floor as storage runs short

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.