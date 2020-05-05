The Debate

Grounded? Air travel after Covid-19

By: François PICARD Follow | Alessandro XENOS

Will air travel ever be the same? With Covid-19 stay-at-home orders killing business travel and tourism while authorities scramble to find ways to make flying safe again, when will the industry recover from what may turn out to be its worst crisis ever? Even if a vaccine and a treatment come sooner rather than later, will globalisation itself ever be the same? Will we still hop on a jet for a board meeting or take that cheap package holiday on a whim?

François Picard's panel reflect on whether humanity will have learned to slow down during confinement and avoid taking unnecessary flights, and whether manufacturers and airlines will use the crisis to make air travel more sustainable for all.