A mobile network on the Moon: Nokia to build lunar 4G network as NASA targets permanent base

Nokia hopes to have its lunar 4G network up and running by the end of 2022.

NASA is going back to the Moon and this time wants to stay there by building a lunar base. And to help future Moon residents communicate, plans are underway to build the first ever mobile network on the lunar surface.

Advertising Read more

Nokia said Monday, October 19, it has been selected by NASA to install a 4G network on the Moon. It will give astronauts the ability to communicate by voice and video, exchange telemetry and biometric data, and remotely control lunar rovers.

The telecommunications company says the network will be up and running in 2022 with equipment delivered by a lunar lander and designed to be installed remotely.

Under the Artemis program, NASA plans to return astronauts to the Moon by 2024.

It then hopes to establish a base by the late 2020s where astronauts could live for months at a time and test technologies that could be used for a future manned mission to Mars.

Nokia says it has chosen to use 4G for the Moon network rather than the latest 5G technology because of its proven reliability, but it plans to transition to 5G in the future.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe