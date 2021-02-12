Germany's beer industry fizzles as Covid-19 limits consumption to home

In Germany, ongoing Covid-19 restrictions are having a big impact on the beer industry. Bars and restaurants are still closed and football stadiums are empty, all of which spells crisis for the quintessential German brew. Sales have plummeted across the sector with some small breweries taking a huge financial hit.

The average brewery in Germany has seen a 23 percent loss, but the smaller ones have been hit with losses as large as 80 percent.

Compared to 2019 sales, the drop is represents a half-billion litres – or enough to fill 200 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

FRANCE 24 met with one brewer looking to recoup some of his losses from the pandemic-hobbled dining sector with online bottle sales, and a beer retailer who contends that those shopping for beer from home during the Covid-19 pandemic are still discerning customers on the lookout for new products.

FRANCE 24's Nick Spicer and Anne Mailliet have this report from Berlin. To watch, click on the video player above.

