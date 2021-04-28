France urges EU to expedite approval of pandemic recovery spending

France has laid out plans for billions in spending from the European Union's pandemic recovery fund, calling on the EU Commission to fast-track its approval of massive spending plans designed to prop up economies battered by Covid-19 restrictions.

At a joint news conference with his German counterpart Olaf Scholz on Tuesday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire warned that the European Union's recovery risked falling behind China and the United States unless funds were released quickly.

"We have lost too much time," Le Maire said. "China has resumed its growth. The US is booming. The EU must remain in the race."

Last year, France’s economy shrank by 8.3% amid the virus crisis, the worst slump since World War II, according to national statistics institute INSEE.

EU countries in July agreed on the creation of a coronavirus recovery fund worth 750 billion euros ($906 billion), the equivalent of 5.6 percent of their combined gross domestic products, financed by jointly-underwritten debt.

France and Germany are among a dozen countries scheduled Wednesday to submit to the EU executive body their plans for how they intend to spend their share of the money.

The Commission is to analyse the national spending plans, allowing the European Council to approve them "in July at the latest", Le Maire said, resulting in payouts by the end of the summer.

Scholz, however, told the news conference he thought the process was "on track" for Germany and France as well as other countries.

"There is this ongoing ratification process and I'm quite confident that we will be successful in the end," Scholz said.

Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen meanwhile said that the different recovery plans would be "translated into legal texts" in the coming weeks.

'Groundbreaking step for Europe'

Under the pandemic recovery fund, France should get around 40 billion euros ($48 billion) while Germany's Scholz said his country planned about 28 billion euros ($36 billion) in spending.

Scholz said that half the money would go to environmentally friendly projects and a quarter to spreading the use of digital technology. He said the fund would build on domestic relief and stimulus measures already passed by the German government.

He called the fund “a groundbreaking step for Europe.”

Spain’s cabinet has also approved its proposal for how it wants to invest the recovery funds. It is set to receive 140 billion euros ($166 billion) – half in direct payments and the other half in loans – from the EU's recovery plan, second only to Italy.

In line with EU priorities, Spain’s left-wing government has placed a heavy emphasis on creating a greener economy while boosting productivity for an economy that shrunk by 11% last year.

The money from the fund, which was agreed in July 2020, comes with pressure from Brussels to address problems identified by the European Commission's review of members states' economic policies.

Spain, for instance, is being asked to overhaul labor laws, tax practices and pensions. Countries with low tax regimes such as Ireland or Cyprus are under pressure to discourage aggressive tax planning by multinational companies.

Italy's 221.1 billion euro ($267.3 billion) recovery plan includes steps to reduce its backlog of court cases, considered a drag on businesses that can't get commercial disputes resolved quickly.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP)

