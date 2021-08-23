France targets return to pre-pandemic growth by end of 2021

France's finance minister cited an uptick in business for French caterers, one of the industries worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The French economy is "doing well" thanks to a rise in consumer spending and despite restrictions still in place to tackle the coronavirus, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

Advertising Read more

Le Maire told France 2 television the aim now was for France to return to pre-pandemic economic growth levels by the end of the current year.

The finance minister said France's economy had grown 15 percent in the first half of August compared to the same period last year. He reiterated the government's six percent growth target for the whole of 2021.

Le Maire said an uptick in business for French restaurants in August was evidence that the public had "adapted well" to the introduction of health passes, which the government has made mandatory in cafés and restaurants – triggering angry protests among those opposed to Covid-19 vaccinations.

>> Thousands march against French Covid health pass for fifth week in a row

France's economy shrunk by eight percent last year, its worst recession since World War II, as the pandemic took a heavy toll on domestic economic activities.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe