Twitter confirms Musk to proceed with $44 billion takeover deal

File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk in Hawthorne, California taken on March 14, 2019.

Twitter told regulators on Tuesday that Elon Musk sent a letter saying he will go through the with deal he inked early this year to buy the tech firm for $44 billion.

Advertising Read more

"The intention of the company is to close the transaction at $54.20 per share," Twitter said in a tweet confirming the billionaire entrepreneur is apparently abandoning his legal battle to terminate the deal.

Conditions noted in the letter included that the court immediately halt all action in the lawsuit, with Musk poised to be deposed under oath later this week.

(AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe