Meta confirms WhatsApp outage affecting users around the world

The WhatsApp outage has affected users around the world.

US tech giant Meta confirmed a global outage was affecting its messaging service WhatsApp on Tuesday and said it was working to restore the service "as quickly as possible".

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a Meta spokesman told AFP.

The popular messaging service has stopped working for many users across the world, with users across India, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Asia reporting issues with sending and receiving texts and videos.

According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems sending and receiving texts and videos at around 9am Paris time (07:00 GMT).

Meta, previously known as Facebook, bought WhatsApp in 2014. The service is wildly popular especially outside of the US, where many people use it for everyday communication.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP, AP)

