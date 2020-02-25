Skip to main content
Coronavirus in China: People of Hubei province treated as outcasts

Issued on: Modified:

In Shanghai, authorities are putting locks at the entrances of residential compounds and screening all entries and exits.
In Shanghai, authorities are putting locks at the entrances of residential compounds and screening all entries and exits. © FRANCE 24
By: Antoine VÉDEILHÉ | Angélique FORGET | Charlie WANG | Charles PELLEGRIN

With more than 2,400 deaths and 77,000 infections, the coronavirus epidemic has been tormenting China for over a month. And because it all started in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, the province's inhabitants say they are being targeted: They are now pariahs, regardless of whether have been to the region since the beginning of the outbreak. In some places they are even tracked, and some end up sleeping on the streets or fired from their jobs. Our correspondents in China report.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett.

