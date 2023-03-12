FRANCE 24 reaffirms the commitment of all its channels to fight against all forms of discrimination

After the publication of an article on the CAMERA website (Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America), and taken up by the Simon Wiesenthal Center, implicating a journalist and three Arabic-language correspondents of France 24 regarding certain comments they allegedly posted on their personal pages on social networks, the channel's management has immediately opened an audit on these alleged posts, as it communicated internally on March 10.

As a precautionary measure, and as this type of procedure requires, the four journalists concerned were suspended from their jobs pending the results of the audit.

The code of ethics of France Médias Monde (France 24, RFI, MCD) stipulates that its journalists, when publishing on blogs, forums, social networks, and any space dedicated to the public exchange of information, must ensure "respect for professional and ethical rules (...) and not violate the values of ethics, independence, and impartiality of the company (...).

The measures taken in this situation aim to protect the integrity of the work of the entire Arabic-language editorial staff of France 24, whose editorial content, both on air and on digital platforms, makes it a balanced, non-partisan channel, verifying facts and cultivating constructive debates thanks to the professionalism of its journalists. As in all of France 24's languages, the Arabic-language channel distinguishes itself every day by its commitment to the fight against anti-Semitism, racism, and discrimination.

