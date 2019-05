Cannes 2019: 'Rocketman', 'Atlantique' and 'Sorry we missed you"

By: Lisa NESSELSON

FRANCE 24 film critic Lisa Nesselson brings us the latest from the Cannes Film Festival, telling us about the premiere of Elton John’s biopic, "Rocketman" by Dexter Fletcher. She also reviews "Atlantique" by Mati Diop, the first African woman ever to compete at Cannes. Last but not least, she gives us her insight on "Sorry we missed you" by Ken Loach.