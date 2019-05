Cannes 2019: 'Pain and Glory', '5B' and 'Rocketman'

Eve Jackson tells us about Spanish director Pedro Almodovar's "Pain and Glory", his most personal film yet. She also tells us why she was taken with "5B", a documentary co-directed by two-time Oscar nominee Dan Krauss and Paul Haggis. The film delves into the history of the first ward in the world for people with AIDS at San Francisco General Hospital.