Filmmaker Tim Travers Hawkins gets up close and personal with Chelsea Manning

She's one of the most enigmatic individuals to feature in recent news headlines: soldier Bradley Manning came to global attention after leaking classified military documents and, in doing so, became a key figure in the WikiLeaks operation. While serving a 35-year sentence for those actions, Manning was contacted by filmmaker Tim Travers Hawkins, who wanted to tell her story. His documentary, "XY Chelsea", deals with Manning’s gender transition but also with her shift from prison life to the media spotlight after her sentence was commuted in 2017.