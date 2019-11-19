Skip to main content
Harlan Coben: 'Writers never like to admit it but all lead characters are based on them'

Issued on: Modified:

ENCORE!
ENCORE! FRANCE 24
By: Eve JACKSON Follow

He's sold more books than most of your favourite authors combined: 70 million copies translated into more than 40 languages. The award-winning author Harlan Coben is adored here in France with film director Guillaume Canet adapting his 2001 thriller "Tell No One" for the big screen in 2006, and two of his books have been made into French TV series. In addition, the adaptation of his 2015 novel "The Stranger" will appear on Netflix later this year. He's currently in France because his 31st book, "Run Away", has just been translated into French.

The author speaks to Eve Jackson about being inspired by places that are a fruition of the American dream, why he's not afraid of bleak endings or of killing off important characters, and why his dog Laszlo isn’t ready for big-time fame.

