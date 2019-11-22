'War's an opportunity': James Ellroy on the darkness at the heart of 'This Storm'

He calls himself the "Demon Dog" of crime fiction: James Ellroy is as confounding and charismatic as one of his own literary creations. The author sits down with FRANCE 24's Olivia Salazar-Winspear to talk about the electric atmosphere during World War II and the women who inspired the characters in the latest instalment of his second L.A. Quartet, "This Storm". The best-selling author also tells us why the past – with no computers or mobile phones – is his natural habitat in both his personal and professional endeavours.