'Liberté, Égalité, Phoenix!': French band chronicle their journey in new book

ENCORE! FRANCE 24

By: Florence VILLEMINOT Follow | Gérome Vassilacos

French band Phoenix helped define the sound of an era. Over the last twenty years, they’ve evolved from an edgy act from Versailles to one of the most influential and popular French bands, touching audiences around the world. Guitarist Laurent Brancowitz and bassist Deck d'Arcy sat down with FRANCE 24's Florence Villeminot to talk about their latest project: a book chronicling their journey as a band.