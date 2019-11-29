Skip to main content
Live
#Iraq
#Sahel
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Encore!

The story of Brexit by four British literary giants

Issued on: Modified:

ENCORE!
ENCORE! FRANCE 24
By: Catherine NICHOLSON Follow | Eve JACKSON Follow

Once upon a time, four British rock stars of the book world - Ken Follett, Lee Child, Jojo Moyes and Kate Mosse - decided to go on an anti-Brexit European crusade to keep hold of their links with their European readers. Along the way they stopped off at FRANCE 24's studios in Paris to talk to culture editor Eve Jackson and Europe editor Catherine Nicholson about their Brexit shame, their disappointment with UK politics and why they felt the need to tell their European fans that they still love them. For the rest of the story, click on the video. 

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.