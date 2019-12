Hip-hop star Akon: 'I’ve always wanted to put out multiple albums at the same time'

By: Amobe MEVEGUE

He's one of the world's hip-hop superstars. Akon sat down with FRANCE 24's Amobé Mévégué to talk about the release of not one, not two, but three new albums. The author of the 2005 hit single "Lonely" is now trying out different styles. Whether it's hip-hop, latino or pop music, Akon says he doesn't want to be limited to one musical genre.