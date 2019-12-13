Fashion influencer and Instagram star: The story of Steves Hounkponou

By: Media TV | Pascal MOURIER

The digital revolution and explosion of social media have given rise to an entirely new job in fashion: the influencer. Courted by brands, influencers are closer to "consultants" than journalists. Steves Hounkponou is one of the unique personalities in this dynamic new landscape, with more than 117,000 followers on Instagram. He tells us his unique story, from his childhood in Benin to his successful career in Paris.