Skip to main content
Live
#FranceOnStrike
#Brexit
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Fashion

Fashion influencer and Instagram star: The story of Steves Hounkponou

Issued on: Modified:

FASHION
FASHION FRANCE 24
By: Media TV | Pascal MOURIER

The digital revolution and explosion of social media have given rise to an entirely new job in fashion: the influencer. Courted by brands, influencers are closer to "consultants" than journalists. Steves Hounkponou is one of the unique personalities in this dynamic new landscape, with more than 117,000 followers on Instagram. He tells us his unique story, from his childhood in Benin to his successful career in Paris. 

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.