You are here

The magic of Christmas in Paris

During the Christmas season, Paris puts on a show. The whole city is immersed in a warm and magical atmosphere. The Christmas market at the Tuileries Gardens delights locals and tourists alike. Meanwhile, the Printemps department store shows off the handmade puppets in its shopfront windows. The festive season is also about food: French bakers and pastry chefs work frantically to please our taste buds, while butchers are equally rushed off their feet. FRANCE 24 takes you to discover the magic of Christmas in Paris.