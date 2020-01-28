Armando Iannucci and Dev Patel create a David Copperfield for the 21st century
He's one of English literature’s most iconic characters and Charles Dickens's most autobiographical creation: David Copperfield is played by Dev Patel in Armando Iannucci's new film adaptation, "The Personal History of David Copperfield". The director behind "Veep", "In The Loop" and "The Death of Stalin" tells us more about keeping Dickens's sense of humour in his script and putting together a cast that reflects modern Britain.
Meanwhile, "Slumdog Millionaire" star Dev Patel reflects on his first foray into period drama, and talks about the identity crisis that comes as part of the job when bouncing from role to role.
