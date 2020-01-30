Comic book writer Joe Sacco on redefining war reporting

As the world's leading comics festival of Angouleme gets underway in the south of France, we meet Joe Sacco, one of the world's top cartoonists and the creator of war reportage comics. He speaks to Eve Jackson about his new work on indigenous North America, "Paying the Land"; his most famous award-winning books "Palestine" and "Safe Area Gorazde"; and why he thinks The New York Times are cowards for calling a day on political cartoons following a social media outcry about an anti-Semitic cartoon featuring Benjamin Netanyahu.