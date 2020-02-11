Golshifteh Farahani: An Iranian actress in exile

She's worked with the likes of Ridley Scott, Jim Jarmusch and Asghar Farhadi. She was the first Iranian actress to star in a Hollywood film after the 1979 revolution and the first to appear in an Israeli movie. Golshifteh Farahani speaks to Eve Jackson about her new movie “Arab Blues” where she plays a psychoanalyst trying to set up a practice in Tunisia after the Arab Spring. They also talk about her being an Iranian artist in exile and why she loves her adoptive country, France, so much.