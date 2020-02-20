Skip to main content
Live
#coronavirus
#Democratic Primary
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Encore!

Margaret Atwood: ‘The people who suppress women also pretend there is no climate crisis’

Issued on: Modified:

ENCORE!
ENCORE! © FRANCE 24
By: Janira GOMEZ

Multi award-winning Canadian author Margaret Atwood is often cited as one of the most powerful and prophetic voices writing today. She’s the creator of contemporary literature's most chilling dystopia: Gilead in "The Handmaid's Tale". The feminist icon won last year’s Booker Prize for "The Testaments", alongside Bernardine Evaristo's "Girl, Woman, Other". Atwood sat down with FRANCE 24's Janira Gomez at the Hay Festival Cartagena in Colombia.

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.