Director Todd Haynes explores deadly corporate cover-ups in 'Dark Waters'

Tipped as an emerging talent of the "New Queer Cinema" in the 1990s, Todd Haynes consolidated that reputation by teaming up with Julianne Moore for his 1995 film "Safe" and subsequently with 1998's "The Velvet Goldmine" starring Christian Bale and Jonathan Rhys Meyers. By the turn of the century he'd graduated to full-blown indie darling, with cult classics "Far From Heaven" and "Carol" prompting critical acclaim and establishing him as a leading feminist filmmaker.