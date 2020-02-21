Director Todd Haynes explores deadly corporate cover-ups in 'Dark Waters'
Issued on: Modified:
Tipped as an emerging talent of the "New Queer Cinema" in the 1990s, Todd Haynes consolidated that reputation by teaming up with Julianne Moore for his 1995 film "Safe" and subsequently with 1998's "The Velvet Goldmine" starring Christian Bale and Jonathan Rhys Meyers. By the turn of the century he'd graduated to full-blown indie darling, with cult classics "Far From Heaven" and "Carol" prompting critical acclaim and establishing him as a leading feminist filmmaker.
Haynes has now turned his attention to the true-life story of "The Lawyer Who Became DuPont’s Worst Nightmare", the nickname given to Robert Bilott by a New York Times article from 2016. Bilott is the central character of Hayne's latest film "Dark Waters", a man whose moral compass prompts him to delve into the "forever chemicals" scandal and to launch a massive and ongoing class action lawsuit. The director sat down with FRANCE 24's Olivia Salazar-Winspear.
Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe