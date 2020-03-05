When people think of Japan they often think of harmony, tranquility and rules but also manga, Hello Kitty, Pokémon and rainbows. Cuteness, which translates as "kawaii" in Japanese, has become Japan's worldwide image. But the host country of the 2020 summer Olympics has so much more to offer. FRANCE 24's culture editor Eve Jackson takes viewers to Tokyo to check out the vibrant cultural scene in the world's largest city.

During this half-hour documentary, she learns about the reality of kawaii culture, the changing image of women in manga and meets the revered actors of Kabuki theatre.

She also speaks to one of Japan's most famous contemporary artists, Makoto Aida, and attends a Godzilla festival alongside thousands of fans to celebrate the monster's 65th birthday.

