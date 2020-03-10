Rosamund Pike and Sam Riley star in Marie Curie biopic 'Radioactive'

ENCORE! © France 24

A pioneer in the field of science, and the first woman to win two Nobel prizes, Marie Curie is one of the most important historical figures of the 20th century. A new biopic starring Rosamund Pike and Sam Riley looks at two defining moments in her life: meeting her husband and lifelong research partner Pierre Curie, and the discovery of the elements polonium and radium. The actors sat down with FRANCE 24's Louise Dupont.