As COVID-19 spreads throughout the world, we take at a look at certain sci-fi movies and dystopian novels that had perhaps predicted certain consequences of such an outbreak. In this edition, we also explore the influence and the critical outlook that TV series can have on science and innovation but also politics and society at large.

From "Black Mirror" to "Westworld", many series are centered around dark themes examining modern society. They bring a critical outlook to how human beings use new technology and how it influences their lives. In its latest season, HBO's "Westworld" is no different. The TV series, which is set in a Western-themed amusement park filled with conscious androids, premiered on OCS on March 15 here in France. Our correspondents in Los Angeles tell us how the reality of technology is catching up with the imagination of authors and scriptwriters.

Plus, we speak to French author Jean-Pierre Andrevon about how sci-fi novels have helped us gain a critical outlook on political regimes like dictatorships.

And in Test 24, we try Hap2U, a device that enhances digital experiences by integrating the sense of touch in tactile devices.

