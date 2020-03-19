One of the world's best-known shoe designers spoke to Eve Jackson about his famous red-soled shoes, how the Palais de la Porte Dorée museum in Paris inspired him and who the one person he'd most like to see wearing his creations is.

The legendary French shoe designer Christian Louboutin hosted FRANCE 24 at his first major retrospective, where around 500 of his shoes went on display – including his famous red soles. Unfortunately the exhibition was put on ice due to the coronavirus pandemic, but before it did, Louboutin told us more about that creative choice of red.

"Red is an interesting colour ... in different countries, for instance. It's love in France, it's passion in Spain. When you go to China, it's associated with good fortune. It has different meanings but never a negative one."

The exhibition was on at the Palais de la Porte Dorée museum, a place that, Louboutin explained, played a key role in inspiring him as a child.

Everyone from Beyoncé to Melania Trump wears Louboutin's creations. The designer went on to tell us who the one person he would really love to see wearing his shoe is.

The designer also addressed the question of whether feminist movements affect shoe fashions for women.

"I design shoes and I never obliged anyone to wear them," he told FRANCE 24's culture editor Eve Jackson.

